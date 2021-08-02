Bob Dylan releasing vinyl single featuring two versions of Infidels outtake “Blind Willie McTell”

Third Man Records

Bob Dylan will issue a special seven-inch vinyl single on August 20, featuring two previously unreleased versions of his 1983 song “Blind Willie McTell.”

Both versions of the song, which Dylan recorded during the sessions for his 1983 album, Infidels, feature Dire Straits‘ Mark Knopfler and ex-Rolling Stones member Mick Taylor on guitars, and legendary reggae session musicians Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare on drums and bass, respectively.

The single’s A-side will feature the first take of the track, which will be available exclusively on the single and can be pre-ordered at ThirdManStore.com. The B-side will feature the fifth take of the tune, which also will be included on the recently announced Dylan archival collection Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985) that’s due out September 17.

As previously reported, Springtime in New York is a five-CD, 57-track set that focuses on the sessions for three of the lauded singer/songwriter’s early-1980s albums — 1981’s Shot of Love, Infidels and 1985’s Empire Burlesque.

“Blind Willie McTell” was an outtake from Infidels. The only studio version of the song that’s been released so far is a take featuring just Dylan on piano and Knopfler on guitar that appeared on 1991’s The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3 compilation.

Springtime in New York can be pre-ordered now. For full details about the release, visit BobDylan.com.

