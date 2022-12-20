Bob Dylan reveals what artists he’s listening to

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA)

t’s not surprising to hear that Bob Dylan has some definite thoughts on how we should listen to music, but you may be surprised by some of the artists he’s enjoying these days.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dylan shares that he listens to music on CDs, satellite radio and streaming, although he mentions the latter has made music “too smooth and painless.”

“I do love the sound of old vinyl though, especially on a tube record player from back in the day,” he shares, noting, “the tone quality is so powerful and miraculous, has so much depth, it always takes me back to the days when life was different and unpredictable.”

Dylan says these days he discovers new music “mostly by accident, by chance,” or thanks to recommendations from others. When it comes to live music he says he’s seen gone to two Metallica concerts and “made special efforts to see Jack White and Alex Turner.”

As for which contemporary artists he listens to he says he likes Oasis’ Liam and Noel Gallagher, as well as Julian Casablancas, Grace Potter, Royal Blood, Celeste, Rag and Bone Man, Wu-Tang, Eminem, Nick Cave, and Leonard Cohen, sharing that he enjoys “anybody with a feeling for words and language, anybody whose vision parallels mine.”

