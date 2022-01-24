Bob Dylan sells entire recorded-music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment; announces US spring tour

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sony Music Entertainment announced today that it’s acquired Bob Dylan‘s entire recorded-music catalog, as well as the rights to various future releases.

The 80-year-old folk-rock legend’s longtime label notes that the agreement, which was reached in July 2021, is a major expansion of its 60-year relationship with the influential singer/songwriter.

The deal spans Dylan’s entire career, from his 1962 self-titled debut album through 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Via the agreement, Dylan and Sony Music Entertainment, which is Columbia Records’ parent company, will continue to work together on archival releases for Bob’s Bootleg Series, as well as other projects.

“Columbia Records and [Sony Music Group chairman] Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records,” says Dylan. “I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”

Adds Stringer, “The essential impact [Dylan] and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family. We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations.”

Sources tell Variety that the deal is worth between $150 million and $200 million, although that figure is unconfirmed.

In late 2020, Dylan sold the publishing rights to his songs to Universal Music Group for an amount estimated to be nearly $400 million, according to Variety.

In other news, Dylan has scheduled a spring U.S. tour that runs from a March 3 concert in Phoenix through an April 14 show in Oklahoma City. Tickets for most dates go on sale this Friday, January 28. Visit BobDylan.com for more details.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.