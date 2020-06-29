Bob Dylan Sets A New Record

Now Bob Dylan has accomplished an astonishing achievement! He is the first artist to have a top 40 album in every one of the past seven decades!! Eight songs on his debut self-titled album made the top 40 in 1962. He followed with 14 top 40 hits in the ’70s, in the 80’s he had seven, the nineties brought Dylan four top 40 hits, following four more from 2000 to 2009. In the 2010s he had nine albums that charted and this year in 2020 Dylan is back with some of the best music of his career including a 17-minute song on his latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways. “Murder Most Foul,” is being praised as a great work by Dylan and brings his latest album to chart at number two. What is your favorite song on Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways?”