Bob Dylan’s 2004 performance with The White Stripes featured in latest Third Man Records Vault release

Gary Miller/Getty Images

A rare collaboration between Bob Dylan and Jack White will be released as part of the latest installment of White’s Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

The main part of the release will be Live in Las Vegas, a three vinyl LP set of The White Stripes’ 2003 concert in Sin City. But it will come with the added bonus of a 7-inch vinyl single featuring Dylan and White teaming up for a live performance of The White Stripes track “Ball and Biscuit.”

The collaboration happened on March 17, 2004, at the State Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Up until now, the recording has only been available as a bootleg from audience recordings.

To get your copy of﻿ Live in Las Vegas﻿, you’ll need to sign up for the Third Man Records Vault before midnight CT on October 31. For more info, visit ThirdManRecords.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.