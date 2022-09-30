Bob Dylan’s Grammy-winning ‘Time Out of Mind’ album released 25 years ago today

Columbia Records

Today, September 30, marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Bob Dylan‘s lauded 30th studio album, Time Out of Mind.

The collection of 11 new original tunes was considered a return to form for the influential singer/songwriter, who hadn’t released an album of his own new compositions since 1990’s Under the Red Sky.

Time Out of Mind reached #10 on the Billboard 200, Dylan’s first studio album to break into the top 10 of the chart since 1979’s Slow Train Coming, which peaked at #3.

The album won a trio of Grammys in 1998 — including his first and only Album of the Year trophy, as well as awards for Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Rock Vocal Performance for the song “Cold Irons Bound.”

Time Out of Mind was produced by Daniel Lanois, who also worked with Dylan on his 1989 album Oh Mercy. Among the musicians who contributed to the record were acclaimed session drummer Jim Keltner, Augie Meyers of the Sir Douglas Quintet on keyboards, and guitarist Duke Robillard.

Standout tracks on the album included “Love Sick,” “Standing in the Doorway,” “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” and the oft-covered “Make You Feel My Love.”

Among the notable versions of “Make You Feel My Love” were renditions by Billy Joel, Garth Brooks and Adele. Brooks scored a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1998.

Time Out of Mind has been certified Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 1 million copies in the U.S.

Here’s the album’s complete track list:

“Love Sick”

“Dirt Road Blues”

“Standing in the Doorway”

“Million Miles”

“Tryin’ to Get to Heaven”

“‘Til I Fell In Love with You”

“Not Dark Yet”

“Cold Irons Bound”

“Make You Feel My Love”

“Can’t Wait”

“Highlands”

