Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskey brand introduces new super-premium collection, the Decade Series

Bob Dylan‘s whiskey brand, Heaven’s Door Spirits, has announced the launch of a new limited collection called the Decade Series featuring super-premium whiskeys that have been aged for at least 10 years.

The first in the series, which is available now, is a 100-proof “high-rye” straight bourbon whiskey that was aged for 10 years. According to a press statement, the liquor, which hasn’t been mellowed with charcoal, boasts a bold rye flavor “along with sweet notes of toffee and bitter chocolate followed by a long, silky-smooth finish.”

The creation of the Decade Series collection started more than a decade ago when Heaven’s Door’s founders hand-selected barrels of whiskey from various small producers around the U.S.

“We’ve been patiently waiting on our barrels of aged liquid to mature to the optimal flavor profile for many years, and we are thrilled to release them for our fans to enjoy,” says Heaven’s Door Master Blender Ryan Perry. “When we sourced these barrels from our industry partners years ago, the product was phenomenal, but we purposely let some of them sit for several additional years to get even better.”

Decade Series Release #01 has a suggested retail price of $99 and can be purchased at HeavensDoor.com, ReserveBar.com and select retailers across the U.S.

Future releases in the series will include a wheated bourbon and a rye whiskey.

The Heaven’s Door whiskey portfolio also includes a 92-proof straight bourbon whiskey, a 100-proof double barrel whiskey and a 92-proof straight rye whiskey. They can be purchased at HeavensDoor.com and select U.S. retail liquor stores.

Heaven’s Door Spirits was launched in 2018 as a joint venture between Dylan and the Spirits Investment Partnership company.

