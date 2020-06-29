Bob Dylan's latest studio album, 'Rough and Rowdy Ways,' debuts at #2 on 'Billboard' 200

Columbia Records

After debuting at the top of the U.K. Official Albums Chart, Bob Dylan‘s new studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, has now bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200.

This makes the 79-year-old folk-rock legend the first artist to have at least one top-40 album on the Billboard 200 tally in every decade from the 1960s to the 2020s.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Rough and Rowdy Ways notched 53,000 equivalent album units during its first week of release in the U.S., 51,000 of which were from albums sales. The #2 spot is the highest held by a Dylan album since 2009’s Together Through Life debuted and peaked at #1. Rough and Rowdy Ways becomes Dylan’s 23rd to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200, and his 50th to break into the top 40.

Bob’s first album to reach the top 40 of the Billboard 200 was his second studio effort, 1963’s The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, which peaked at #22 in October of that year. His first top-10 album, 1965’s Bringing It All Back Home, reached #6 in October of ’65.

Topping the latest Billboard 200 is rapper Lil Baby‘s My Turn, which has notched its fourth nonconsecutive week at #1 on the chart.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.