Bob Marley exhibit coming to the US for the first time

Mike Prior/Redferns

The official Bob Marley One Love Experience is finally coming to the U.S. The exhibit is set to open in Los Angeles on January 27 at Ovation Hollywood.

“We are so thrilled to have the exhibit opening in Los Angeles just in time for Daddy’s birthday,” Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group, shares. “After being in London and Toronto, it’s going to be amazing bringing the experience here to the US for the first time and just steps from Daddy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

The 1,500 square foot multi-room exhibit features Marley archives, including rare memorabilia, previously unseen photos and more. There’s also a One Love Forest room with a multi-sensory environment that takes fans on a trip to Jamaica; a Soul Shakedown studio where fans can enjoy a curated playlist in the silent disc; an area where fans can experience the backstage vibe of a Marley concert; a room that celebrates the Marley legacy and influence and lots more.

The exhibit is set to run through April 23 with tickets on sale December 7 at 10 a.m. PT. There are also VIP packages, guided tours and a daily 4:20 package that comes with entrance to the 4:20 lounge. Plus on February 6, there will be special events connected to Marley’s birthday.

