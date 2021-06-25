Bob Marley’s Family Is Coming Out with a Magic Mushroom Line 🍄

The pot business is old news. BOB MARLEY’s family is taking it one step further by getting in on the magic mushroom business.

They collaborated with a global wellness company to create a line called Marley One . . . the first global functional and psychedelic mushroom brand for consumers.

They debuted a set of FUNCTIONAL mushroom tinctures . . . meaning these are NOT psychedelic. They will offer different wellness benefits like helping with sleep, the immune system, and even digestion.

Later this year they’ll launch PSYCHEDELIC mushroom products in LEGAL markets . . . like Jamaica. And also cosmetics, gummies, and capsules.

Bob’s wife Rita said, quote, “We know Bob would be proud of what we’re building . . . our family has always revered the ancient history and transformative potential of nature’s gifts.”

(Page Six, Forbes)