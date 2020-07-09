Bob Marley’s Family Releasing Cover Of “One Love” To Raise Money To Fight Coronavirus

Stephen Marley, Cedella Marley, and Skip Marley will produce the reimagined song that will feature special appearances by other musicians and singers.

Cedella told the Associated Press, “Daddy wrote this song like 40 years ago, a long, long time. It just feels like right now in the world we need to have some different type of unity happening. Not just lip service, but real action. I think we’re going to bring this song to a generation that needs to know we do care. We do care what happens. We’re going to do a nudge and push and a shove and hopefully the message will resonate.”

Proceeds from the song will go to the Unicef coronavirus fund helping children around the world. The song will be released on July 17th.

Who would you like to hear performing on the track?