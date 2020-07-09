Bob Marley's family releasing new version of "One Love" for UNICEF

Erica Echenberg/Redferns

In this, his 75th birthday year, Bob Marley’s universal message of “One Love” will be used to raise money for UNICEF’s support of kids affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of Marley’s family, as well as other still-to-be-announced musicians and artists from around the globe, are releasing a new version of the song on July 17.

All proceeds will go directly to Reimagine, UNICEF’s campaign to help kids whose lives have been upended by effects of the coronavirus, such as school closings, food shortages, and disruptions to medical supply chains.

Every dollar donated by the public will be matched by the jewelry company Pandora, up to $1 million. Among other things, the money will be used to provide hygiene kits, PPE, soap, masks and gloves to kids and their families.

In a statement, Cedella Marley says, “Over forty years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world. Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today: We can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart.”

In other Bob Marley news, Marley, the 2012 documentary about the reggae icon, will return to theaters and “virtual” cinemas on July 31. It features concert footage as well as interviews with Bob, Rita, Cedella and Ziggy Marley, as well as Jimmy Cliff and Island Records founder Chris Blackwell, among others.

Each ticket purchased will be entered to win a grand prize package of a Marley photo book, plus vinyl and other Marley merch. Visit Bluefoxentertainment.com for more information.

By Andrea Dresdale

