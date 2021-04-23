Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band’s classic 1976 ‘Live Bullet’ album to be reissued on vinyl

Capitol/UMe

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band‘s classic, long-out-of-print 1976 concert album, ‘Live’ Bullet, will be reissued on vinyl on June 11 in celebration of its 45th anniversary.

The album will be available as a two-LP set in standard black vinyl and limited-edition translucent-orange-and-red-swirl vinyl. The colored-vinyl version of ‘Live’ Bullet will be sold exclusively at independent record shops, Bob Seger‘s official store, and the Capitol/UMe label’s store.

The black vinyl edition of ‘Live’ Bullet will come packaged with a lithograph that’s a reproduction of its cover, which captures Seger onstage during the concert recorded for the album.

‘Live’ Bullet captures a September 1975 show that Seger & the Silver Bullet Band played at Detroit’s Cobo Hall. The album, which was released in April 1976, helped bring Seger national attention in the lead-up to the arrival later that year of what became his breakthrough album, Night Moves.

‘Live’ Bullet includes performances of such memorable Seger tunes as “Travelin’ Man,” “Beautiful Loser,” “Katmandu,” “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man,” “Get Out of Denver,” and the rock radio staple “Turn the Page.”

The album only reached #34 on the Billboard 200 but has gone on to sell more than five million copies in the U.S. You can pre-order the vinyl reissue now.

Here’s the two-LP ‘Live’ Bullet set’s track list:

LP 1

Side 1

“Nutbush City Limits”

“Travelin’ Man”

“Beautiful Loser”

“Jody Girl”

Side 4

“Lookin’ Back”

“Get Out of Denver”

“Let It Rock”

LP 2

Side 2

“I’ve Been Working”

“Turn the Page”

“U.M.C. (Upper Middle Class)”

“Bo Diddley”

Side 3

“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man”

“Heavy Music”

“Katmandu”

