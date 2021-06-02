Bob Weir and side band Wolf Bros’ four Colorado shows next week to be streamed live at nugs.net

Courtesy of nugs.net

The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and his side group, Wolf Bros, will play their first live concerts in over a year next week at two Colorado venues, and the shows also will be streamed live via nugs.net.

The concerts will take place on June 8 and 9 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and June 11 and 12 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Tickets are available at nugs.tv in either the HD or 4K high-res format. The HD webcasts are priced at $19.99 per show, while the 4K stream costs $29.99. Two-show and four-show bundles also are available, as are special merch packages featuring T-shirts and posters.

After the first viewing, fans can watch the concerts on demand for 48 hours. Visit nugs.net/wolfbroslive for full details.

Wolf Bros also features acclaimed producer/bassist Don Was and RatDog drummer Jay Lane. The band will be augmented at the Colorado shows by RatDog and Dead & Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and lauded pedal-steel guitarist Greg Leisz, as well as a five-piece horn and string section dubbed The Wolfpack.

“Been too long,” Weir says of the concerts, “but I can’t think of a better place to pick it back up…”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.