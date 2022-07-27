Bob Weir and side group Wolf Bros plot out fall US tour

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Founding Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir and his side band Wolf Bros have lined up a fall U.S. tour that’s mapped out from a September 30 show in Waterbury, Connecticut, through a November 4-5 stand in Denver.

The trek includes a number of multiple-show engagements, including a three-gig stint at San Francisco’s Warfield theater — October 14-16 — during which Weir will celebrate his 75th birthday; Bob turns 75 on the 16th.

The Wolf Bros lineup for the tour features acclaimed producer/bassist Don Was, RatDog drummer Jay Lane and RatDog and Dead & Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Weir and his group will be joined by the horn-and-string section The Wolfpack and, as a special guest, veteran pedal-steel player Barry Sless.

Tickets for almost all of the shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sales tickets will be available starting today at 10 a.m. local time.

Special VIP bundles also will be available offering premium seats, an invitation to attend a soundcheck, an exclusive singed and numbered poster and more. Visit CIDEntertainment.com for more details.

Before the trek kicks off, Weir and Wolf Bros’ trio lineup, featuring just Was and Lane, will play a September 10 benefit concert at the Hoodoo Ski Area in Sisters, Oregon, supporting the Oregon Adaptive Sports organization.

In other news, Weir will perform with his Dead & Company band mate John Mayer on August 8 in Livingston, Montana, at the first of three benefit concerts Mayer has organized to raise money for those devastated by Montana’s recent historic flooding.

The concert series, dubbed Rise for the River, also will feature comedian David Chapelle joining Mayer on August 4 and John performing solo on August 21.

