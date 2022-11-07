Bob Weir, Dead & Company, Annie Lennox taking part in climate change initiative amid COP27 summit

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Artists including Dead & Company, Bob Weir and newly-minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Annie Lennox are taking part in a new climate change social media campaign coinciding with the start of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, which began this week in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The initiative, which is being spearheaded by the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance, hopes to “rally support for United Nations Human Rights climate justice goals” and for “the world leaders and dignitaries assembled in Sharm El Sheikh to view climate change through a human rights lens.”

Others participating include The Lumineers, Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Quincy Jones, Ellen DeGeneres, Edward Norton, Jack Black, LL Cool J and Joss Stone.

“By working together and supporting inclusive rights-based climate action for people and the planet, we can realize a better, more sustainable future for all,” DiCaprio says.

For more info, visit RightHereRightNow.global.

