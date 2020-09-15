Bob Weir, Lenny Kravitz among artists hopping on Global Citizen's Just Vote campaign

Credit: Jay Blakesburg

The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Lenny Kravitz are among the latest artists to join up with Just Vote, a voter registration initiative launched by Global Citizen and HeadCount.

As part of the campaign, which aims to register 50,000 young people to vote ahead of this November’s U.S. elections, participating artists are donating exclusive items, memorabilia and experiences. To be entered for a chance to win, all you have to do is check your voter registration status.

Weir’s prize is a signed guitar, while Kravitz is offering a virtual hang-out session.

Other artists who’ve joined up with Just Vote include Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale and Dave Matthews. Among the previously announced stars who have donated prizes to the campaign are Taylor Swift, Usher and Billie Eilish.

For more info, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.