Bob Weir, Los Lobos, Warren Haynes & more playing HeadCount's virtual 'Georgia Comes Alive' festival

The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir, Los Lobos and ex-Allman Brothers Band member Warren Haynes are among the dozens of artists who will take part in a virtual festival this month encouraging voter participation in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election.

The HeadCount-presented event, dubbed Georgia Comes Alive, is set to air December 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

Weir will perform as part of a group called The Lame Ducks that also features two members of his longtime side band, RatDog — guitarist Jeff Chimenti and drummer Jay Lane — and Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools. In conjunction with the event, a contest has been launched offering a Fender Stratocaster signed by Bob and his fellow Lame Ducks to help raise money for two organizations — the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and CivicGeorgia. Visit Fandiem.com to enter.

Other artists on the lineup include Dave Matthews, Ben Folds, The Allman Betts Band, Blind Boys of Alabama, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bobby Rush, Grace Potter and many others.

For more info, visit GeorgiaComesAlive.com.

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

