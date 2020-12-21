Boba Fett Is Getting His Own Disney+ Show

For those who haven’t tuned into the hours old season finale of The Mandolorian, there is a bit of a spoiler here. After the credits finished rolling, a stinger popped up to announce Boba Fett will be getting his own spin-off of some kind. Rumors of a new show were swirling but not confirmed last week during Disney’s Investors Day call. So far, few details have been released. But at least fans now know that Book of Boba Fett will hit the entertainment giant’s streaming platform in December 2021. How excited are you for another Star Wars series?