Bobbi Kelly Ercoline, woman on the cover of the Woodstock soundtrack, dies﻿﻿

Bobbi Kelly Ercoline, whose photo appears on the cover of the soundtrack to Woodstock, has died at the age of 73. The news was announced on Facebook by her husband, Nick Ercoline, who was just her boyfriend when the iconic picture of them wrapped in a blanket was taken at the concert.

“She lived her life well, and left this world in a much better place. If you knew her, you loved her. She lived by her saying, ‘Be kind,’” Ercoline wrote. “She didn’t deserve this past years nightmare, but she isn’t suffering from the physical pain anymore and that brings some comfort to us.”

According to Rolling Stone, Bobbi and Nick were just 20 when they decided to go to the festival, which was about an hour from Middletown, New York, where they lived. They had only been dating a few months at the time but wound up marrying two years later, and stayed married for 54 years.

The soundtrack, Woodstock: Music From the Original Soundtrack and More, was released May 11, 1970. It features performances by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Who, Joe Cocker, Joan Baez and more.

