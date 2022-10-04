Bobby Brown announces Celebration of Serenity in honor of Bobbi Kristina, domestic violence awareness month

Brown Ribbon Entertainment

R&B legend Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge–Brown, have announced the return of the Celebration of Serenity Gala and golf tournament in support of the fight against domestic violence during October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

After a two-year hiatus, the celebration returns to shed light on staggering domestic violence statistics and to honor leaders who use their professional and personal work to advocate for social change.

“Pre-pandemic statistics show that nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner,” Bobby Brown said in a statement. “That’s more than 10 million women and men a year. These numbers have heightened more behind closed in the midst of the pandemic.”

He added, “Our foundation is committed to doing our part through the BKSH to give a voice to the voiceless.”

Emmy-winning journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall will be honored with the Courage of Voice award for her humanitarian work with creating The Tamron Renate Fund for women, children and families who experience abuse. Singer-songwriter Angela Winbush will receive the Thrivers Award, which honors those who persevere and achieve their goals despite life-altering circumstances.

The event will be hosted by actress Tisha Campbell with entertainment provided by DJ Cassidy.

The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House is a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 with a goal to provide crisis intervention, emergency shelter, access to resources and advocacy for social change. BKSH was formed by Brown, whose daughter Bobbi Kristina was a victim of domestic violence.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.