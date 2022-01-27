Bobby Brown To Be Featured in New Docuseries on the A&E Network

A&E will feature Bobby Brown and his family in a new docuseries.

It will kick off with Biography: Bobby Brown which will give a behind-the-scenes of his rise to fame and personal struggles.

That will air over two nights on May 30th and May 31st at 8p

Then starting on May 31st at 10 pm, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step a 12 episode series showing present-day Bobby Brown with his wife Alicia and their children.

The new series will focus on new business projects, new music, and his reunion tour with New Edition.

Do you plan to watch it?