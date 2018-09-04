Bobby Brown Vilifies Whitney Houston in New Miniseries

The Bobby Brown Story will air on BET at 9pm EST tonight. Bobby Brown is the co-executive producer of the two-night miniseries.
Woody McClain who portrayed Bobby Brown in the New Edition Story will reprise his role in The Bobby Brown Story.
Couple spoiler alerts here: On their wedding day, Bobby discovered that Whitney Houston used cocaine. She was not faithful in their marriage and once when Bobby was having a stroke in their mansion she kicked him and left him on the ground for the “help” to tend to.
Are you going to watch the two-night miniseries? Is it fair to paint Whitney Houston in this light when she is not alive to defend herself?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A New ‘Police Academy’ is Coming Ex-UFC Owner’s Daughter Has Bruno Mars, Seal and John Mayer Perform at Her Wedding Reception Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Earns Rave Reviews Hey, Bartender! Could I Have A “Rebel Rebel” On The Rocks, Please? Hollywood Makes Movie About U.S.A. Moon Landing…Without The U.S.A.! How Would You Like To Sleep On Lionel Richie?
Comments