The Bobby Brown Story will air on BET at 9pm EST tonight. Bobby Brown is the co-executive producer of the two-night miniseries.
Woody McClain who portrayed Bobby Brown in the New Edition Story will reprise his role in The Bobby Brown Story.
Couple spoiler alerts here: On their wedding day, Bobby discovered that Whitney Houston used cocaine. She was not faithful in their marriage and once when Bobby was having a stroke in their mansion she kicked him and left him on the ground for the “help” to tend to.
Are you going to watch the two-night miniseries? Is it fair to paint Whitney Houston in this light when she is not alive to defend herself?
Bobby Brown Vilifies Whitney Houston in New Miniseries
