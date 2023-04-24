Bobby Weir, Mike Campbell & more set for fall leg of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival

courtesy of Live Nation

Willie Nelson, who turns 90 on April 29, has announced a fall leg of his annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour, where he’ll be joined by Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers featuring The Wolf Pack, Gov’t Mule, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs and more.

The new leg kicks off September 8 in Raleigh, North Carolina, wrapping October 15 in Pelham, Alabama. Lineups will vary per show, but other artists on the bill include Tedeschi Trucks Band, The String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos and The Avett Brothers.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Willie. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

A presale for the new shows begins Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time, with a general sale set for Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

The first leg of the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival kicks off June 23 in Somerset, Wisconsin, with a lineup that includes Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Fogerty and more. A complete list of Outlaw Music Festival dates, and lineups, can be found at willienelson.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.