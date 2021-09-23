Bob’s Burgers 12 Season Premieres This Sunday On Fox!

And speaking of The Belcher Family…BuzzFeed put together a list of movie and TV characters who were originally meant to be bad . . . or just up to no good, and they included them?! Say what?! Here’s the list!

1. Elsa in “Frozen” was going to be an evil queen with an army of snow beasts, more like in the Hans Christian Andersen story, “The Snow Queen”.

2. John Hammond in “Jurassic Park” is based on the character from the novel . . . except that version of John is sinister and evil and ultimately gets eaten by dinosaurs.

3. The Belcher family on “Bob’s Burgers” were originally pitched to be, quote, “cannibals who served punny burgers made of human flesh.”

4. Woody in “Toy Story” was originally evil . . . he shoved Buzz out of a window.

5. Steve Harrington on “Stranger Things” was going to be a, quote, “giant [D-bag]” and was supposed to die at the end of the first season.

6. Spike on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” wasn’t supposed to last more than five episodes or die a heroic death.

7. In the original story of “Pinocchio”, Pinocchio murdered Jiminy Cricket in cold blood and is executed in the end. For obvious reasons, Disney changed it.

(See more at BuzzFeed.com)