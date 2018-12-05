Boca Doctor Arrested for Drugging Date’s Drink

A Palm Beach County doctor is under arrest, accused of pouring powdered Ambien and Xanax into his date’s drink.

Boca Raton police say, a customer witnessed Dr. Mircea Morariu pour a powder-like substance into a woman’s drink while she was in the bathroom at Ouzo Bay.

Managers called police, and the bartender put the drink aside so police would have it for evidence.

Police said they also found a clear plastic bag containing a white powder residue in a trash can in the men’s bathroom and it tested positive for Xanax and Ambien.

Police said the woman told them she’s known Morariu for almost 20 years and they met to have drinks.

She said that after returning from the bathroom, Dr. Morariu pushed her drink toward her and told her he wanted her to finish it, according to police.

The woman, who drank the drink, was taken to the hospital, where police said she was slightly incoherent.

The doctor is now facing a charge of poisoning with intent to kill or injure. He was released from jail to enter an in-patient drug and alcohol treatment program.