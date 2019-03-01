Boca Raton Gymnastics Instructor Charged with Child Porn

A Boca Raton gymnastics coach is facing child porn charges in Broward County.

Deerfield Beach resident, 37-year-old Hassan Jawad, was arrested yesterday morning at his home.

Deputies say videos and images found on his computer involved boys as young as seven-years-old.

Jawad worked for Boca Raton’s Twister Gymnastics for over a year, but deputies have not identified any students as victims.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information that a computer had been advertising or sharing child porn images online since January.

During their investigation, detectives discovered numerous videos and photos of boys engaged in sexual act with other boys or men, the sheriff’s office said.

Most of the victims appear to be between the ages of seven and 13.

Jawad had worked at Twister Gymnastics of Boca Raton at 3100 N.W. Boca Raton Blvd. for over a year, according to the sheriff’s office. He had also been employed at New England Academy of Gymnastics in Marlborough, Massachusetts from 2015 to 2017.

As part of the ongoing ICAC investigation, detectives are looking to determine if Jawad victimized any children. Anyone with further information should contact BSO ICAC Detective Jennifer Montgomery at 954-888-5239. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).