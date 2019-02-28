Boca Raton High School “Code Red” Lock Down Lifted

Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the lock down of Boca Raton High School.

UPDATE: The subject we were looking for is now in custody at a location off-campus. @BocaPolice — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) February 28, 2019

The school was placed on a “Code Red” lockdown due to a domestic disturbance near the school.

According to Boca police, one person involved in the situation ran toward the school campus but there was no shooting.

#BREAKING Boca Raton Community High School on code red due to domestic disturbance near school. Police say there is no shooting. Viewer video of scene here: https://t.co/BkMrWk4sGd pic.twitter.com/8PlKzRe5bh — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) February 28, 2019

Police are working with the Palm Beach County School District regarding the disturbance.

Boca Raton High School is on a Code Red due to a domestic disturbance near the school. One subject involved ran towards the school and we are currently working with the PBC School District Police. @BocaPolice — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) February 28, 2019

A “Code Red” lock down means no one can come or go from the school campus and everyone must shelter in place.

Also, no phones are to be used.

Nearby Boca Raton Middle School is on a “Code Yellow” lock down. That means school is in session as normal but no one comes or goes from the building.