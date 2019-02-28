Boca Raton High School “Code Red” Lock Down Lifted

Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the lock down of Boca Raton High School.

The school was placed on a “Code Red” lockdown due to a domestic disturbance near the school.
According to Boca police, one person involved in the situation ran toward the school campus but there was no shooting.

Police are working with the Palm Beach County School District regarding the disturbance.

A “Code Red” lock down means no one can come or go from the school campus and everyone must shelter in place.
Also, no phones are to be used.
Nearby Boca Raton Middle School is on a “Code Yellow” lock down. That means school is in session as normal but no one comes or goes from the building.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

GOP reps ask DOJ to investigate Michael Cohen for perjury in hearing Trump believes Kim Jong-un was unaware of Otto Warmbier’s treatment Governor Lining Up Witnesses Against Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel TMZ: 90210 Actor Luke Perry Suffers Massive Stroke Thousands of Sharks are Headed to Florida’s East Coast Trump and Kim Depart Hanoi With No Signed Deal
Comments