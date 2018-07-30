Boca Raton man found not guilty in fatal stabbing of boss
Monday, a judge found a man not guilty in murder of a Boca Raton Greek restaurant owner.

Tilus Lebrun was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

In March of 2014, Jimmy Karaloukas was stabbed to death inside Jimmy the Greek Taverna located on Glades Road in Boca Raton.

Shortly after, deputies arrested Lebrun in connection to the stabbing.

The arrest report cited Lebrun admitted to the crime saying he stabbed Karaloukas because he took a picture of him and posted it online.

The judge ordered Lebrun confined to a state hospital indefinitely where he will receive yearly evaluations.

