Boca Raton woman calls 911 for help getting an Uber, police say

A Boca Raton woman was arrested for misuse of the wireless 911 system after police say she called for help arranging an Uber ride.

According to the arrest report, the Boca Raton Emergency Center received a call from a woman asking for police assistance but was unable to provide any additional information.

When police arrived at the scene, the woman, identified as Emma Powell attempted to flag officers down, said the arrest report,

Powell went on to tell police that she called because she needed help requesting an Uber.

The officers helped the woman get an Uber and watched her drive away without incident.

Powell called 911 two minutes later requesting water from officers.

Police say the Uber driver circled back to the pickup location while she was still on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

She then was placed under arrest for using the emergency-only line for “a purpose other than obtaining public safety assistance.”

Powell transported to Palm Beach County Jail.