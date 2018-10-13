Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of funeral home

Friday, the bodies of 11 deceased infants were found in the ceiling of a Detroit, Michigan funeral home.

According to police, the bodies were found in bags, most inside a cardboard box and others stuffed in a small coffin.

The discovery was made after an anonymous letter was sent to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), which licenses funeral homes, Friday afternoon.

The letter described exactly where the remains could be found.

The Cantrell Funeral Home was reportedly shut down in April due to a series of severe violations.

The Detroit Police Department will continue to investigate the discovery Friday and had cadaver dogs searching the property.

Additionally, police say they have names of some of the deceased infants and that the medical examiner will conduct an investigation.

It is possible the number of bodies could grow, reports say.

