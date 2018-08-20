Body Cam Video Shows Felon Pulling a Gun on Flagler County Deputies

A Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a car for a stop sign violation. The deputy asked the driver identified as Alphonso Brooks, to get out of the car after K9 Valor alerted to possible narcotics in the car. When Deputy Smith says Brooks reached into his car to get a gun.

The body cam audio captures Brooks knocking the gun from his hand.

Brooks is now being held on a $50,000 bond facing several charges. Investigators believed Brooks planned to shoot a deputy or commit “suicide by cop,” the sheriff’s office said.

