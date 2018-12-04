Body Found As South Florida Woman Remains Missing

Police in Costa Rica who’ve been searching for a missing American tourist have found a body near the apartment she was renting.

Dogs found the body of a woman, partially buried and covered with plastic bags, on an Airbnb property.

That’s where 36-year-old Carla Stefaniak of South Florida disappeared last Tuesday.

According to posts on a Finding Carla Facebook page, Stefaniak had checked in for a flight home to Key Biscayne the next day but never showed up.

The security guard at the home she was renting said she left at 5:00 am but her family doubts the claim because her fight was due to depart eight hours later.

Biological fluids found in the home compatible with blood are being tested.

An identification of the body is expected later today.