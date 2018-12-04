Body Found As South Florida Woman Remains Missing

Police in Costa Rica who’ve been searching for a missing American tourist have found a body near the apartment she was renting.

Dogs found the body of a woman, partially buried and covered with plastic bags, on an Airbnb property.
That’s where 36-year-old Carla Stefaniak of South Florida disappeared last Tuesday.

According to posts on a Finding Carla Facebook page, Stefaniak had checked in for a flight home to Key Biscayne the next day but never showed up.
The security guard at the home she was renting said she left at 5:00 am but her family doubts the claim because her fight was due to depart eight hours later.
Biological fluids found in the home compatible with blood are being tested.
An identification of the body is expected later today.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cardi B Blows off Court Appearance to Shoot Music Video in Miami Mother Arrested After Accidental Shooting of 3-Year-Old Florida Child in Need of Extremely Rare Blood Authorities Search for Three Suspects who Robbed Gas Station Urban Meyer To Leave Ohio State After Rose Bowl Trump Attorneys: Stormy Daniels Owes Nearly $800G in Legal Fees, Penalties
Comments