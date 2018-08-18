Body found in burned car in Disney mini-golf course parking-lot, officials say

Saturday, a body was found in the parking lot of a mini-golf course at Walt Disney World in Florida, according to officials.

Orange County deputies began investigating the body around 4 a.m. in the Fantasia Gardens mini-golf course parking lot on Epcot Resorts Boulevard after the Reedy Creek Fire Department called for assistance, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Once firefighters extinguished the car, they found a body inside, officials said.

The vehicle’s owner nor the body have been identified at this time.

No other information is available at this time.

