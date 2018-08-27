Body Found in Car in Deerfield Beach Lake

One person is dead after a body was found in a Broward County lake.

The body was found yesterday in a car that had sunk in a lake in Deerfield Beach near South Powerline Road.

Man dies after being pulled from water in Deerfield Beach https://t.co/Pl6JFesiPJ pic.twitter.com/FBP2IYEHuX — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) August 27, 2018

Around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Regional Communications received a call that a car was in the lake at 1500 S. Powerline Road. BSO deputies responded, and divers with the public safety agency assisted with the removal of the car and the human remains.

The body has not been identified, and there’s no word on how the car wound up in the lake or how long it had been there.

