Body Found is Confirmed to be Missing South Florida Woman, Arrest Made

Police in Costa Rica confirm that an autopsy reveals that a body found is indeed that of a missing 36 year old American tourist. Authorities found the body near the apartment Carla Stefaniak of South Florida was renting. The security guard has been arrested in connection with her death.

Authorities said the victim died as a result of stab wounds to her neck and upper extremities.

“The autopsy was completed today and we determined the body found initially matches that of Carla Stefaniak. We still have to do a final verification. The individual was stabbed to death with injuries to her neck and upper torso. She also suffered a blow to the head,” said Walter Espinoza, head of the country’s Judicial Investigation Department.

Police said a security guard had been detained in connection with Stefaniak’s disappearance.

Dogs found the body of a woman, partially buried and covered with plastic bags, on an Airbnb property.

According to posts on a Finding Carla Facebook page, Stefaniak had checked in for a flight home to Key Biscayne the next day but never showed up.

The security guard at the home she was renting said she left at 5:00 am but her family doubts the claim because her fight was due to depart eight hours later.

The suspect taken into custody is identified as 32-year-old Bismark Espinosa Martinez of Nicaragua, a security guard at the Airbnb with an apartment next door to the unit being rented by Stefaniak.