Body Found Off of Lauderhill Road

Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida are currently investigating a body that was found on the side of a road. The incident occurred Sunday around 5 pm near the 4200 block of Rock Island Road.

Authorities said they received a call about a man lying face down in the road who did not appear to be moving or breathing. Officers responded to the scene and declared the man dead.

Investigators say they did not find any visible signs of injuries on the body, however, they are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

