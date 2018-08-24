Body Found on the Side of the Road in St. Lucie County

Authorities are currently investigating a body that was found by the side of the road in St. Lucie County.

According to the St. Lucie Sheriff’s office Twitter, the body was located around 10:50 am Friday alongside Russo Rd near the Johnson rd intersection:

Not much is known about the body at this time. Investigators say they are currently determine the name, age, and cause of death.

This is a developing story.

The post Body Found on the Side of the Road in St. Lucie County appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Robin Leach Passes Away at 76 Senator McCain Declines Further Medical Treatment for Brain Cancer Publix Truck Hit by Freight Train in Deerfield Beach US Coast Guard Rescues Couple Missing off Freeport US Coast Guard Searching for Couple Missing off Treasure Coast Why Does Most US Orange Juice Come from Brazil, Not Florida?
Comments