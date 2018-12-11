Body of 16-Year-Old Cheerleader Found in Dumpster

Police in Indiana have arrested a 16-year-old football player after the body of a 17-year-old former cheerleader was found in the dumpster behind a restaurant Sunday morning.

Authorities say Breana Rouhselang’s parents reported her missing Saturday around midnight. Her body was later found by police in a dumpster behind Rulli’s restaurant near the intersection of Battell and Division streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators then brought in Aaron Trejo who Rouhselang knew through managing the football team for questioning and after being questioned, authorities made the decision to arrest Trejo.

“At the end of this interview, the decision for a preliminary charge of murder was made and he was ultimately transported to the St. Joseph County Jail,” said Asst. Commander Alex Aredt.

Authorities are not saying what was said during the interview nor have they revealed much about the relationship between the two teens, however, Rouhselang’s stepmother told reporters that the former cheerleader was 6 months pregnant at the time of her death.

No official cause of death has been released as of yet, but investigators are reporting that Rouhselang died violently through either being shot or stabbed.