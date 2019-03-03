Body of Missing 11-Year-Old Found in AL

An 11-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing on Friday has been found dead, according to sheriff’s officials.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said that searchers found the Amberly Barnett’s body on Saturday morning at around 6:30 a.m. He did not release a cause of death or other information, due to the ongoing investigation. He added, “I can tell you we are diligently, diligently pursuing different avenues, and Lord willing, we will have answers in the upcoming days.”

He continued, “I want to say this from the heart, being in this career, this job, the way we do it is 100 percent from the heart, and my heart is shattered this day in DeKalb County, Alabama.”

Barnett was last seen on Friday at about 6 p.m. at her aunt’s home in Collinsville, Alabama. A green SUV was reportedly seen in the area around the time of her disappearance.

