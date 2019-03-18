Body of Missing 2-year-Old Found After Father was Arrested for Killing Mother

Authorities say they have located the body of a missing 2-year-old whose mother was shot and killed last week by the father of her child.

The young girl’s body was found wrapped in a blanket along a Minnesota highway Friday night.

According to the report, the body was located by an off-duty public works employee just hours after authorities asked “the entire nation” to help find two-year-old Noelani Robinson.

Authorities are unsure how or when the child was killed, however, they did say the body had been at the location for some time.

The plea to find the child came after authorities found that the child’s mother, 24-year-old Sierra Robinson, had been shot and killed by the child’s father and Robinson’s pimp, Dariaz Higgins.

According to the report, Robinson and Higgins were at one point romantically involved, however, at the time of the murder, the two were broken up. Robinson was said to have left Noelani in Higgin’s care last month when she moved to Las Vegas, but later decided that she then wanted the child back.

Higgins agreed to meet Robinson in Milwaukee to give the child back. Robinson and a friend met up with Higgins and spent the day riding around the city and doing drugs. Higgins then took them to an apartment where Higgins told them Noelani would be. Once they got out of the vehicle, however, Higgins shot both of them.

Robinson was killed in the shooting while her friend suffered injuries.

It is unclear why Higgins shot and killed Robinson, and it is also unclear if Higgin’s is responsible for the child’s death at this time.

Higgins has, however, been charged him with first-degree intentional homicide.