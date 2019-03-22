Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Optional Cockpit Warning Light Now Standard

New revelations about two deadly Boeing-plane crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia show that both planes lacked optional safety features – because Boeing charged extra for them. The New York Times reports Boeing will now offer those features as standard on its Max planes.

Boeing will no longer charge airlines for a warning light that would alert pilots to a censor malfunction, like the one believed to have set off the Lion Air accident; previously, it was a pricey add-on feature that the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air Max jets lacked. pic.twitter.com/KJq1XE7EWZ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 22, 2019

According to the Times airlines can buy an option which shows what both sensors are saying …in the cockpit…. And another option is a light to highlight if the sensors disagree. In Boeing’s yet-to-be released software update — the disagree light will now come standard. In the U-S American Airlines and Southwest paid for the add-on safety feature. But United did not…telling ABC News, instead they trained their pilots to shut off the anti-stall system.

Sources say the warning light could have alerted pilots to problems that might have led to two deadly crashes within the span of less than half a year.