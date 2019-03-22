Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Optional Cockpit Warning Light Now Standard

New revelations about two deadly Boeing-plane crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia show that both planes lacked optional safety features – because Boeing charged extra for them. The New York Times reports Boeing will now offer those features as standard on its Max planes.

According to the Times airlines can buy an option which shows what both sensors are saying …in the cockpit…. And another option is a light to highlight if the sensors disagree. In Boeing’s yet-to-be released software update — the disagree light will now come standard. In the U-S American Airlines and Southwest paid for the add-on safety feature. But United did not…telling ABC News, instead they trained their pilots to shut off the anti-stall system.

Sources say the warning light could have alerted pilots to problems that might have led to two deadly crashes within the span of less than half a year.

