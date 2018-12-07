‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Nominated For Two Golden Globes

Bohemian Rhapsody is already a box office hit, and now it’s ready to start taking home trophies.

The Queen biopic earned two Golden Globe nominations, one for Best Motion Picture, and a Best Actor nod for Rami Malek’s performance as Freddie Mercury.

In fact, two of this year’s Best Actor nominees played rock stars – Bradley Cooper was also nominated for his role in A Star Is Born.

The Golden Globes will air Jan. 6th on NBC.

Will Malek be nominated for an Oscar as well? What are some of your favorite ‘rock star’ characters from movies?