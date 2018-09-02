Bomb Threat Causes Temporary Closure of Lake Worth Bank, Roads; FBI Continues Investigation

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and the Bomb Squad have given the all-clear following a scary situation at a local bank. However, questions remain for the FBI to answer.

Deputies say that an unidentified man entered the Wells Fargo branch off of Federal Highway in Lake Worth on Saturday afternoon, and asked for an unspecified amount of cash.

He also passed a note to the teller and mentioned that his backpack contained a bomb.

That prompted the teller to contact both the PBSO and the Bomb Squad, who found no explosive device.

The suspect was found one block west of the bank after officials had closed local roads to begin their search.

Employees were allowed to return to their jobs in the area a short time later.

According to PBSO, the FBI is continuing its investigation.

