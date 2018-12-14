Bomb Threats Made in South Florida and Across the Country

Dozens of bomb threats were reported Thursday at news outlets, government buildings, banks, libraries, schools and other businesses across the U.S. and here in South Florida.

Palm Beach, Broward and Martin County Sheriff’s offices were monitoring a number of threats in South Florida.

A secretary at Al Packer Ford at 10601 Southern Boulevard said an employee got an email saying there was a device planted in the dealership and they needed to send money via bitcoins, an electronic currency.

Hi Christina. @BocaPolice officers were investigating a suspicious incident and evacuated the offices as a precaution. Nothing suspicious was found and people are now being allowed back inside. https://t.co/bjlPxorkap — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) December 13, 2018

Delray Beach police have confirmed there was a bomb threat at Century International Arms at 440 South Congress Ave., while Boca police say they received two threats at 1120 Holland Drive and 951 Broken Arrow Way.

Around the country, places such as Columbine High School, a Jewish community center in San Francisco, WNDU in Indiana and Capital University in Ohio.

All were evacuated due to threats that allegedly stemmed from a mass email where an unknown writer demanded bitcoin in exchange for safety.

Other threats were also reported in Florida, Utah, Iowa, Maryland, New York New Jersey and North Carolina.

The threats were not considered credible, according to the sheriff’s office.