Bon Jovi adds two additional dates to 2020 tour

Courtesy Live NationLast month, Bon Jovi announced their Bon Jovi 2020 tour, which will kick off June 10 in Tacoma, WA and visit arenas across the country. Now, the band has added two more dates to its schedule.

A second and final show has been added at Boston's TD Garden. The band will now perform there on July 16 and July 17. Bryan Adams will open both shows.

Meanwhile, the band has added a show in Montreal, Canada on July 11, with opening act Sam Roberts, a Montreal native.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 6 via LiveNation.com at 10 a.m., but Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express® Card Members can grab them starting March 2 at 10 a.m. Visit BonJovi.com for a full list of tour dates.

The tour comes in support of the veteran band's new album, Bon Jovi 2020, due out May 15. Each concert ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of the album.

Right now, the tour is scheduled to wrap up July 28 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.