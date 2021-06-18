Bon Jovi among winners at 2021 ‘Pollstar’ Awards

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Bon Jovi was among the winners of this year’s Pollstar Awards, which honor accomplishments in touring.

Of course, the past year didn’t have much in the way of touring activity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was decided that the main awards given out at the 2021 edition of the ceremony would recognize an entire decade’s worth of work.

Bon Jovi received the Rock Touring Artist of the Decade honor. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi appeared via video to accept the award, and during his speech, he implored industry members to help him return to the road.

The big winner was Beyonce, who was named Pollstar Touring Artist of the Decade. Other artists honored in specific genres included Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, Bruno Mars and Jennifer Lopez.

Meanwhile, select touring-industry professionals were honored for their leadership during the pandemic, while other timely awards included Best Livestreaming Platform, which went to Mandolin, and Best Livestreaming Venue, which went to Nashville’s The Ryman Auditorium.

A variety of famous venues and events also were acknowledged with “Decade” honors: Coachella was named Music Festival of the Decade; Los Angles-area club The Troubadour won Nightclub of the Decade; New York City’s Radio City Music Hall was Theatre of the Decade; the L.A.-area venue The Forum was Arena of the Decade; the Hollywood Bowl was Amphitheatre of the Decade, and London’s Royal Albert Hall was International Venue of the Decade.

Check out the full winner’s list at Pollstar.com.

