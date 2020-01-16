Bon Jovi is kicking off 2020 with a new tour and a new album.
On Wednesday, the band announced the ‘Bon Jovi 2020’ tour, an 18-date North American swing kicking off June 10th in Tacoma, Washington and wrapping up with two shows at Madison Square Garden on July 27-28. Bryan Adams will join the band for most of the tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24th. Every concert ticket sold will also include a CD copy of the band’s upcoming Bon Jovi 2020 album.
How many concerts do you plan to see in 2020?
Bon Jovi Announce New Album, Tour With Bryan Adams
Bon Jovi is kicking off 2020 with a new tour and a new album.