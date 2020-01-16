Bon Jovi Announce New Album, Tour With Bryan Adams

Bon Jovi is kicking off 2020 with a new tour and a new album.

On Wednesday, the band announced the ‘Bon Jovi 2020’ tour, an 18-date North American swing kicking off June 10th in Tacoma, Washington and wrapping up with two shows at Madison Square Garden on July 27-28. Bryan Adams will join the band for most of the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24th. Every concert ticket sold will also include a CD copy of the band’s upcoming Bon Jovi 2020 album.

How many concerts do you plan to see in 2020?