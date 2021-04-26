Bon Jovi Announces Drive-In Concert Next Month!

Bon Jovi will be hitting the road – virtually, at least – for a drive-in concert event next month.

The band will broadcast a live show to more than 300 drive-in theaters across North America on May 22nd.

It’s the first show of the Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series – which hosted shows by Metallica, Blake Shelton, and others last year.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday (April 29th).