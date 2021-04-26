Bon Jovi Announces Drive-In Concert Next Month!

Bon Jovi will be hitting the road – virtually, at least – for a drive-in concert event next month.
The band will broadcast a live show to more than 300 drive-in theaters across North America on May 22nd.
It’s the first show of the Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series – which hosted shows by Metallica, Blake Shelton, and others last year.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday (April 29th).
Our 1st drive-in concert is 5/22! One night only!
Airing at drive-in theaters & cinemas near you.
Presale for The JBJ Experience members is Wednesday 4/28.
Public onsale this Thursday 4/29 at https://t.co/epbX9QykAa pic.twitter.com/JVnwamSQqd
— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) April 26, 2021