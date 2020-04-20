Bon Jovi cancels 2020 tour: "These are trying times"

Ash Kelleher

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Jon Bon Jovi has been a familiar face online. Now, that's officially going to be the only place you'll be able to see him this year.

Bon Jovi has announced that they're scrapping their planned Bon Jovi 2020 tour completely. In a statement, the band says, "Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries."

"These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you," the statement continues. "We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

The tour was to have started June 10 in Tacoma, WA with special guest Bryan Adams and would have wrapped up July 28 in New York. As of now, the band's new album, Bon Jovi 2020, is still set for release on May 15.

Meanwhile, Jon continues to add to his "Do What You Can" online songwriting challenge by highlighting fans who have contributed their own stories to the song Jon started in late March. And at 7 p.m. ET on April 22, Jon will be one of several New Jersey native or resident stars who'll appear on the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit to raise money to counteract the economic impact COVID-19 is having on the Garden State's most vulnerable communities.

Others participating in that special include Bruce Springsteen, Charlie Puth, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Jon Stewart, Tony Bennett, and Kelly Ripa.

